Covid-19 prevalence in England falls again, 1 in 115 people infected

LONDON, Feb 19 — The prevalence of Covid-19 infections in England has fallen, with 1 in 115 people infected in the week ending Feb 12, the Office for National Statistics said today, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans a route out of national lockdown.

In the previous week, the ONS estimated the prevalence to be one in 80 people. Johnson is set to set out his roadmap out of England’s third national lockdown on Monday. — Reuters