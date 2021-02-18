German police raid criminal Arab, Chechen clans in Berlin, Brandenburg

German special police gather near the El-Irschad centre in Berlin April 30, 2020. — Reuters pic

BERLIN, Feb 18 — Several hundred police and special forces officers raided more than 20 locations in Berlin and Brandenburg today as part of an investigation into organised crime, arms and drug trafficking and extortion, police said.

The raid is the result of an investigation by the Federal Criminal Police Department and tax investigation authorities in Berlin and Brandenburg following a clash between Arab and Chechen groups last November, police said.

Two people have been detained, Spiegel magazine reported. The focus of the investigation is a member of the Remmo clan, it added. — Reuters