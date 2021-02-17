S.Africa to administer first J&J Covid-19 vaccine on Wednesday at Cape Town hospital

The Johnson & Johnson shot will be rolled out to South African healthcare workers as part of a study. — Reuters pic

CAPE TOWN, Feb 17 — South Africa will administer its first Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine shot today at Khayelitsha District Hospital in Cape Town, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said.

The J&J shot will be rolled out to healthcare workers as part of a research study.

South Africa paused the rollout of AstraZeneca doses this month, after preliminary trial data showed they offered minimal protection against mild to moderate illness from the country’s dominant coronavirus variant. — Reuters