EU says it has new deal with Moderna for 150 million vaccines this year, another 150 million in 2022

The EU has also the option to buy another 150 million Moderna doses next year. — AFP pic

BRUSSELS, Feb 17 — The European Commission said today it had reached a deal with Moderna for the supply of 150 million additional doses of its Covid-19 vaccine this year, nearly doubling the number of shots secured from the US biotech firm for 2021.

Under the deal, which confirms what Reuters exclusively reported on Monday, the EU has also the option to buy another 150 million doses next year.

The EU has already booked for this year 160 million doses of the Moderna shot. Deliveries have begun in January with a target to supply 10 million doses by the end of March, although there have been some delays. — Reuters