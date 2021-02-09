Mongolia approves Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19

Mongolia granted the vaccine an emergency use authorisation without conducting its own clinical trials. — (RDIF)/Handout via Reuters

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

MOSCOW, Feb 9 — Russia’s RDIF sovereign wealth fund said today that Mongolia had approved its Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19 for domestic use, becoming the 23rd country to do so globally.

Mongolia granted the vaccine an emergency use authorisation without conducting its own clinical trials. Pharmaceutical firm Mongol Emimpex Concern LLC supported the process, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said in a statement. — Reuters