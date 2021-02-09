Merkel wants German lockdown to continue until end February, say sources

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is keen on preventing another lockdown. — Reuters pic

BERLIN, Feb 9 — Germany’s coronavirus lockdown should continue until the end of February, Chancellor Angela Merkel told lawmakers in her own conservative parliamentary group, participants in the meeting told Reuters today.

Before talks between Merkel and Germany’s 16 state premiers tomorrow on the lockdown, the chancellor said primary schools, nurseries, hairdressers and retail would take priority in any easing and the aim was to avoid another lockdown. — Reuters