Myanmar state TV says public does not accept wrongdoers, warns of legal action

Monday, 08 Feb 2021 05:12 PM MYT

The message from MRTV appeared on an on-screen ticker bar during regular programming and was not attributed to any organisation. — Reuters pic
YANGON, Feb 8 — State television in military-ruled Myanmar today said the country’s people refuse to accept lawless wrongdoers, who should be prevented or removed, in a statement that came as protests took place nationwide against last week’s coup.

The message from MRTV appeared on an on-screen ticker bar during regular programming and was not attributed to any organisation. It said legal action should be taken against acts that harms the stability of the state, public safety and rule of law. — Reuters

