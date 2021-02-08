Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. World

Myanmar police fire water cannon at Naypyidaw protesters

Monday, 08 Feb 2021 01:09 PM MYT

People rally in a protest against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar February 8, 2021. — Reuters pic
People rally in a protest against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar February 8, 2021. — Reuters pic

BANGKOK, Feb 8 — Police in Myanmar’s capital Naypyidaw used water cannon today against protesters demonstrating against a coup a week ago when elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi was detained, video from the scene showed.

Police fired the water cannon in brief bursts against a group of the thousands of protesters who had gathered. The video showed some protesters appeared to have been hurt when they were knocked to the ground.

Police appeared to stop using the water cannon after protesters appealed to them, but the demonstration continued. — Reuters

Related Articles

In World