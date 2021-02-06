Germany, France, UK, US agree 'to revive transatlantic ties'

According to the statement, the European foreign ministers and their new US counterpart Antony Blinken discussed the Iran nuclear deal, which has been in tatters since former President Donald Trump pulled out of the pact in 2018. ― Reuters pic

BERLIN, Feb 6 ― The foreign ministers of Germany, France, Britain and the United States yesterday said they wanted “to revive” the transatlantic relationship, following their first in-depth talks since President Joe Biden took office.

“The foreign ministers agreed that they want to revive the traditionally close transatlantic partnership and tackle global challenges together in future,” the German foreign ministry said in a statement.

“This first, in-depth exchange between the foreign ministers since President Biden's inauguration was characterised by a trusting and constructive atmosphere.”

“The E3 and the US discussed how a united approach could address our shared concerns towards Iran,” tweeted British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, with E3 referring to the three European signatories to the 2015 Iran deal.

The virtual talks also touched on a range of other issues, including the coronavirus pandemic, relations with China and Russia, as well as global climate policies, Berlin said.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Twitter described the talks as an “important conversation on Iran” and handling nuclear and regional security challenges “together”. ― AFP