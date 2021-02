File photo of a booth displaying a coronavirus vaccine candidate from Sinovac Biotech Ltd at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (Ciftis), in Beijing, China September 5, 2020. — Reuters pic

BEIJING, Feb 6 ― Sinovac Biotech said today that its unit’s Covid-19 vaccine has been formally approved for use by the general public by China’s medical products regulator.

Prior to the approval, the CoronaVac vaccine had already been administered in China’s vaccination programme mainly targeting key groups deemed to be at higher risk of exposure to the virus. ― Reuters