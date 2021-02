Riot police officers detain a man during a protest against a court ruling ordered Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny jailed for nearly three years, in downtown Moscow early on February 3, 2021. — AFP pic

MOSCOW, Feb 3 — Russian police yesterday arrested more than 1,050 people during the latest rallies in support of jailed Kremlin opponent Alexei Navalny, according to the NGO OVD-Info.

The organisation, which specialises in monitoring protests, said most of the arrests were in Moscow, where rallies were held in the evening after a judge handed Navalny more than two years in jail. — AFP