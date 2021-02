Myanmar military vehicles are seen inside City Hall in Yangon, Myanmar February 1, 2021. — Reuters pic

YANGON, Feb 1 — Myanmar’s military declared a one-year state of Emergency today and appointed a general as acting president, after arresting civillian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior officials.

An announcement on military-owned Myawaddy TV said the move was needed to preserve the “stability” of the state, accusing the country’s election commission of failing to address “huge irregularities” in the November election. — AFP