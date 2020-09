Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny sits on a bench while posing for a picture in Berlin, Germany, in this undated image obtained from social media September 23, 2020. — Instagram pic via Reuters

BERLIN, Sept 24 — It will take Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny at least another month to recover full fitness, said the activist who helped bring him to Germany for treatment, adding his team had made clear he would return to Russia and resume political activity.

“He is still not 100 per cent how he was before,” Jaka Bizilj, founder of the Cinema for Peace Foundation told foreign journalists in Berlin today. — Reuters