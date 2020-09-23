Dutch daily Covid cases hit new high, also pass 100,000 in all

The country has had 100,597 confirmed cases since it began registering them in late February,. — AFP pic

AMSTERDAM, Sept 23 — Confirmed daily coronavirus cases in the Netherlands hit a record high today, with 2,357 confirmed over the previous 24 hours, according to data published by health authorities.

The country has had 100,597 confirmed cases since it began registering them in late February, according to data made available by the National Institute for Health (RIVM).

Cases have risen rapidly since late August amid a broader European second wave, leaving the country short of tests, and prompting Prime Minister Mark Rutte to urge citizens to recover a sense of “urgency” about social distancing to slow the spread of the virus. — Reuters