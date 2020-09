Indonesians walk to get on a train bounds for Jakarta from Bogor station by applying protocols for the Covid-19 coronavirus in Bogor August 3, 2020. — AFP pic

JAKARTA, Sept 1 — Indonesia reported 2,775 new coronavirus cases today, bringing the total tally to 177,571, data from the country’s COVID-19 taskforce showed.

The South-east Asian country also added 88 new deaths today, taking the total number to 7,505, the highest coronavirus death toll in South-east Asia. — Reuters