Lebanon’s Hezbollah says has downed Israeli drone

BEIRUT, Aug 23 — The Iran-backed Hezbollah on said yesterday it had downed and seized an Israeli drone as it flew over the Lebanese border.

“Earlier today, during IDF operational activity along the Blue Line, an IDF drone fell in Lebanese territory, the Israeli army added in a statement.

Hezbollah said its fighters downed the drone near the town of Aita al-Shaab.

Israel is technically at war with Lebanon.

The Jewish state late last month said it had repelled an attempt by Hezbollah fighters to penetrate the border.

But the Shiite Lebanese group Hezbollah denied any involvement in the incident which came after an alleged Israeli missile attack hit positions of Syrian regime forces and their allies south of Damascus, killing five.

In September 2019, Hezbollah vowed to down Israeli drones overflying Lebanon following an incident a month earlier when two packed with explosives targeted Hezbollah’s stronghold of south Beirut. — AFP