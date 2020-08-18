Covid-19 cases in Americas reach 11.5 million, deaths 400,000, says WHO director

Etienne said the region continues to carry the highest burden of the disease. — Reuters pic

BRASILIA, Aug 18 — Coronavirus cases in the Americas have reached almost 11.5 million and over 400,000 people have died as a result of the pandemic, the World Health Organisation regional director Carissa Etienne said today.

Speaking in a virtual briefing from Washington with other Pan American Health Organisation directors, Etienne said the region continues to carry the highest burden of the disease, with 64 per cent of officially reported global deaths despite having 13 per cent of the world’s population. The biggest drivers of the case counts are the United States and Brazil, she said. — Reuters