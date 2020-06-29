US virus death toll at 288 in 24-hours, infections remain high, according to tally

The United States added 288 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours with the infection rate remaining high. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, June 29 — The United States added 288 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, the Johns Hopkins University tally showed yesterday, with the infection rate remaining high as the country struggles to control a new surge of the disease.

The world’s largest economy is the hardest-hit country by the pandemic, with 125,768 dead out of more than 2.5 million cases, according to the Baltimore-based institution at 8:30pm (0030 GMT Monday).

Bars in Los Angeles and six other Californian counties were ordered to close again yesterday as parts of the country reimpose shutdown measures to try to quell a recent sharp jump in coronavirus cases. — AFP