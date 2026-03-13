JAKARTA, March 13 — An April summit of the D-8 bloc of Muslim-majority developed countries that includes Iran has been postponed due to the war in the Middle East, host Indonesia said Friday.

No new date was announced for the meeting that was to have stretched over four days, culminating in a leaders’ summit on April 15.

Fresh strikes rocked Iran and several Gulf countries Friday as Israel and the Islamic Republic unleashed a new wave of attacks in a war that has ignited the Middle East and threatens to torpedo the world economy.

Apart from Iran and Indonesia, the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation also includes Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Egypt, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan and Turkey.

Refering to “developments since February 28” when the US-Israeli attacks on Iran started, Indonesian foreign ministry official Tri Tharyat said it was decided to hold the D-8 meeting at a later date.

“It is regrettable that there are still no visible signs of de-escalation,” he told reporters in Jakarta.

“Last night, the foreign minister signed a letter addressed to his counterparts announcing the postponement of the D-8 summit,” added Tri. — AFP