Kate and Gerry McCann are seen posing with a computer generated image of how their missing daughter Madeleine might look, during a news conference in London in this May 2, 2012 file photograph. — Reuters pic

Brussels, June 11 — Belgium reopened the investigation today into the 1996 murder of a German teenager because of a possible link with the man suspected of murdering British girl Madeleine McCann.

Carola Titze, 16, was found dead with her body mutilated in July 1996 in a resort town on the Belgian coast.

The public prosecutor’s office in Bruges “is indeed reopening the file relating to this murder,” a spokesman told AFP, without further details. — AFP