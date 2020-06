A damaged road is seen after a quake at Tarahuin, on Chiloe island, southern Chile in this file picture taken on December 25, 2016. — Reuters pic

SANTIAGO, June 3 — A magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck northern Chile early this morning, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake struck at a depth of 145km, GFZ added.

The US Geological Survey placed the quake’s epicentre about 62 km southwest of San Pedro de Atacama.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. — Reuters