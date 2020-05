Protesters throw objects into a fire outside a Target store near the Third Police Precinct on May 28, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd. — AFP pic

MINNEAPOLIS, May 29 — Five hundred National Guard soldiers and airmen have been deployed in the northern US cities of Minnesota and St Paul after three nights of violent protests over the police killing of an African American man, the force said today.

“Our troops are trained to protect life, preserve property and ensure people’s right to peacefully demonstrate,” said Major General Jon Jensen of the Minnesota National Guard. — AFP