China violating international obligations over HK, say UK, US, Canada

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang cast their votes on the national security legislation for Hong Kong Special Administrative Region at the closing session of the National People’s Congress in Beijing, May 28, 2020. — Reuters pic

LONDON, May 28 — China is violating its international obligations by planning to impose a new security law on Hong Kong, a joint statement by Britain, the United States, Canada and Australia said today.

“China’s decision to impose the new national security law on Hong Kong lies in direct conflict with its international obligations under the principles of the legally binding, UN-registered Sino-British Joint Declaration. The proposed law would undermine the One Country, Two Systems framework,” the joint statement said. — AFP