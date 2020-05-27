PM takes Brexit decisions, Cummings does not give instructions, says UK negotiator

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been under pressure to sack his top aide. — No 10 Downing Street handout via Reuters

LONDON, May 27 — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes the main decisions on Brexit policy and his senior advisor Dominic Cummings does not give instructions on negotiations with the European Union, the UK’s chief negotiator David Frost said today.

“The Brexit policy is set by the Prime Minister and by the committee so I’m quite confident that whatever the arrangements for special advisors it would continue,” Frost told lawmakers today, when asked what the impact would be if Cummings wasn’t there.

“I’ve never had an instruction on these negotiations from Mr Cummings,” Frost added. — Reuters