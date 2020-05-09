Woman fined for not wearing mask at Singapore mall to be charged with hurting police officer in another incident (VIDEO)

In the viral video, she was heard telling three men who confronted her: ‘Remove your mask if you want to talk. No one can hear anything.’ — Screen capture via Facebook/ Tiagong

SINGAPORE, May 9 — A 40-year-old woman will be charged in court today after she was arrested for voluntarily causing hurt to a police officer, insulting two others and not wearing a mask properly at Sun Plaza mall in Sembawang.

She had committed the alleged offences on Thursday and was arrested on the same day.

The woman had been fined S$300 (RM920.37) for refusing to wear a mask at the same mall on April 29, in an incident that was captured in a video that went viral yesterday.

In it, she was heard telling a security guard: “Remove your mask if you want to talk. No one can hear anything.” She was also heard ridiculing others who confronted her, calling them “dumb” and “sophisticatedly stupid”.

As for the latest incident, the police said yesterday that a crowd management official at Sun Plaza requested assistance at about 2.10pm on Thursday, stating that a woman was uncooperative and refused to wear her mask properly.

The woman was said to have insulted the official and hurled vulgarities at a security officer who came to assist.

When the police arrived and asked for her identity, she started peeling off the address sticker on her identity card, and assaulted one of the police officers who tried to stop her, police said.

The woman will be investigated for not wearing her mask properly under Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020.

If charged with an offence of voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from carrying out his or her duty under Section 332 of the Penal Code, she could be jailed for up to seven years and fined.

If charged with using insulting or abusive language with the intention to cause harassment to another person under Section 3(2) of the Protection from Harassment Act, she could be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$5,000, or both.

In its statement yesterday, the police reiterated that everyone should take the circuit breaker measures seriously. “The police will not tolerate such blatant disregard of the law and willful breaches of safe distancing measures,” they said. — TODAY