Singapore's standalone bubble tea outlets, hairdressers among businesses to be shut under tightened measures

No bubble tea or standalone drink outlets will be allowed to open. — AFP pic

SINGAPORE, April 21 — From tomorrow, standalone food-and-beverage (F&B) outlets that sell only beverages, packaged snacks, confectionaries or desserts will have to close their outlets until at least May 4, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said today.

The mandated closures, which are effective from 11.59pm Tuesday, may be extended until June 1 depending on how much the transmission rates of Covid-19 have gone down.

Among examples of businesses which have to cease operations, MTI cited “specialised stores and outlets that predominantly” sell drinks including bubble tea, fruit juice, smoothies, soya bean, coffee and tea.

The new restrictions are for individual outlets selling only beverages, packaged snacks, confectionaries or dessert, MTI said in a press release. It added that food stalls in hawker centres, coffeeshops and food courts are allowed to continue with their operations, including those that only sell such items.

All other F&B outlets that sell meals, cooked snacks or bread can continue to remain open but only for takeaway and delivery services. However, such outlets and convenience stores as well as vending machines in gardens, parks and nature reserves will be shut.

Hair salons and barbers, originally allowed to open for hair cutting services only, will also be required to close.

The suspension of these “less critical consumer services” are part of the Government’s measures to further reduce the percentage of Singapore’s workforce who commute daily from 20 per cent to 15 per cent, said National Development Minister Lawrence Wong today at a media briefing with the multi-ministry task force.

This is to minimise the movement and interaction of people to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, MTI reiterated in its press release.

Supermarkets and wet markets will continue to operate as per normal during the circuit breaker period, which was originally slated to end on May 4 but has been extended until June 1.

Selected consumer-facing businesses will also have to further reduce customer interactions. For example, optical shops can only operate by appointment.

Pet supplies stores and laundry services must close their physical stories, but are allowed to do business online.

MTI reiterated that the number of businesses allowed to operate at their work premises will be reduced, especially those “less critical for daily living or for the maintenance of essential supply chains”.

Once they are notified by MTI, these businesses will have 24 hours to wind down their business operations completely.

“While this may mean some degradation of services, it is necessary to further reduce the number of workers in essential firms and minimise the risks of transmission among workers,” said MTI,

To prevent community transmission in areas where people tend to crowd, temperature screening will be conducted at all supermarkets and malls with effect from Wednesday.

Shoppers entering supermarkets will also have to provide their personal particulars for contact tracing.

All workers who are permitted to work during the circuit breaker period are required to log their entry into and exit from their workplaces using SafeEntry, a digital check-in application, MTI said. This is to ensure that contact tracing can be done expeditiously, the ministry added. — TODAY