Covid-19: 623 new cases in Singapore as infections cross 5,000 mark

Singapore’s Ministry of Health today announced 623 new cases of Covid-19. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, April 17 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) today announced 623 new cases of Covid-19.

This brings the total number of infections here to 5,050.

MOH said in a preliminary update that the “majority” of the new infections are foreign workers in the dormitories.

“We are still working through the details of these cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued later tonight,” said the health ministry.

It added that 25 more cases of Covid-19 have been discharged from hospitals. — TODAY