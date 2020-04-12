Five employees at four McDonald’s outlets in Singapore diagnosed with Covid-19

The five were working at four different outlets with two of them at McDonald’s Lido and the other three at Forum Galleria, Parklane and Geylang East Central respectively. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, April 12 — McDonald’s Singapore has reported that five of its employees have been diagnosed with Covid-19.

The five were working at four different outlets with two of them at McDonald’s Lido and the other three at Forum Galleria, Parklane and Geylang East Central respectively.

“We are taking the situation seriously and are monitoring it closely, as we give our affected employees support and assistance to help with their recovery,” said managing director of McDonald’s Singapore, Kenneth Chan, in a statement here today.

He added all employees at the four outlets had been isolated and were told to undergo a 14-day self-quarantine at home.

McDonald’s Singapore said all five infected employees were currently receiving medical care at medical facilities.

It also said that in line with the National Environment Agency’s guidelines, all four restaurants had been disinfected and closed for business until further notice. — Bernama