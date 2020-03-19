Covid-19: 32 new cases in Singapore, tally at 345; 124 recovered

Commuters wearing face masks as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus leave the Mass Rapid Transit train station in Singapore March 18, 2020. — AFP pic

SINGAPORE, March 19 — Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) has reported an additional 24 imported and eight local cases of Covid-19 infection in the republic.

With all the new cases, it brings the tally for the Island-city to 345.

In a statement here, MOH said one of the imported cases involved a 25-year old male Malaysian who is a Singapore Work Pass holder.

He was confirmed to have the virus yesterday and currently isolated at Changi General Hospital.

The rest of the imported cases were returning residents and long-term pass holders who had travel history to Europe, North America and Asean, it said.

As for today, MOH said seven more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospital, thus, in all, 124 have fully recovered.

Of the 221 confirmed cases who are still in hospital, the ministry said most are stable or improving while 15 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

As at noon, MOH has identified 6,574 close contacts who have been quarantined.

It was announced yesterday, from March 20, 2359 hours, all travellers entering Singapore from all countries would be issued a 14-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN). — Bernama