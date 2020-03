The entrance of the International Criminal Court (ICC) is seen in The Hague, Netherlands, March 3, 2011. — Reuters pic

THE HAGUE, March 5 — International war crimes judges ruled today that a probe into abuses in Afghanistan must go ahead, including looking into possible atrocities committed by US forces, as they overturned a previous ruling.

“The prosecutor is authorised to commence an investigation into alleged crimes committed on the territory of Afghanistan since May 1, 2003,” International Criminal Court judge Piotr Hofmanski said. — AFP