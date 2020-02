File picture shows passengers walking along the deck of the Diamond Princess cruise ship, with around 3,600 people quarantined onboard due to fears of the new Covid-19 coronavirus, at the Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama February 14, 2020. — AFP pic

TOKYO, Feb 28 — A British man who was infected by the coronavirus on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan has died, bringing the death toll among people who were aboard the vessel to six, Japan’s government said today.

He was the first foreigner from the ship to die, according to Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare. It did not provide his name or age. — Reuters