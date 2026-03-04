JERUSALEM, March 4 — Israel’s military said today that it launched a “broad wave of strikes” on targets in Iran, after the Islamic republic fired rounds of missile barrages at Israeli territory.

The military said the targets of its latest strikes include Iranian “launch sites, air defence systems, and additional infrastructure.”

Air raid sirens rang out across multiple parts of Israel overnight as the military worked to intercept incoming Iranian fire.

There were no immediate reports of significant impact, although police said munitions fell in the Tel Aviv area, where one woman suffered mild shrapnel injuries. — AFP