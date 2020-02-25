Sweden summons Chinese ambassador to demand release of Gui Minhai

A pro-democracy demonstrator burns a letter next to pictures of (from left) Gui Minhai, Cheung Jiping, and Lee Bo during a protest to call for an investigation behind their disappearance in Hong Kong, China January 3, 2016. — Reuters pic

STOCKHOLM, Feb 25 — Sweden’s foreign ministry today summoned China’s ambassador to Sweden to demand the release Chinese-born Swedish citizen Gui Minhai, a day after he was sentenced to 10 years in jail on charges of illegally providing intelligence to foreigners.

“We have summoned China’s ambassador to our cabinet secretary and again demanded the release of, and consular access to, our citizen,” a foreign ministry spokesman told Reuters.

Gui, a bookseller previously based in Hong Kong who sold books critical of China’s political leadership, was detained by mainland police in 2018. — Reuters