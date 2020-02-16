Covid-19: Five new cases confirmed in Singapore, including more from Grace Assembly of God cluster

The National Centre for Infectious Diseases is where most cases of Covid-19 are receiving treatment. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Feb 16 — There are five more confirmed cases of the Covid-19 infection, with one case linked to the Seletar Aerospace Heights construction site cluster and three more cases linked to the Grace Assembly of God cluster, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a statement yesterday.

This brings the total number of people infected with the virus here to 72.

The MOH said that one more patient has been discharged, bringing the tally of those who had fully recovered to 18. While the majority of the cases are stable and improving, six are critically ill and remain in the intensive care unit.

There are now five cases linked to the Seletar Aerospace Heights construction site cluster and 16 cases in the Grace Assembly of God cluster.

About the new cases

CASE 68: A 79-year-old Singaporean female with no recent travel history to China. She is a family member of Case 66. Case 66 is a 28-year-old Singaporean man, who worked at the Grace Assembly of God.

CASE 69: A 26 year-old Bangladesh national, who is a Singapore Work Pass holder, and has no recent travel history to China. He is linked to the cluster at Seletar Aerospace Heights construction site.

CASE 70: A 27 year-old Singaporean with no recent travel history to China. She is also a family member of Case 66.

CASE 71: A 25 year-old Singaporean male with no recent travel history to China and is a contact of Case 66.

Case 72: A 40 year-old, male, Chinese national, who is a Singapore Work Pass holder and has no recent travel history to China. He is a non-medical contact of Case 59, who works at a private hospital and had no known interactions with past cases. — TODAY