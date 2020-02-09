Seven more confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Singapore

An official shows a health pamphlet upon arrival of a flight from Hangzhou, China at Changi Airport, Singapore January 22, 2020. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Feb 8 — Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed seven new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus infection in the republic, bringing the total to 40.

Of these, five are linked to previously announced cases, said MOH in its latest update.

“Among the new confirmed cases are a taxi driver and a private hire car driver,” it added.

The ministry said two of the new confirmed cases are linked to the private business meeting held at Grand Hyatt Singapore from Jan 20 to 22.

The new cases involved six Singapore citizens and one Permanent Resident, and all have no recent travel history to China.

Updating on condition of previously confirmed cases, MOH said two have been discharged, four are in critical condition in the intensive care unit and one requires additional oxygen support. — Bernama