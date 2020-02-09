Coronavirus: Three new cases, four more discharged in Singapore

A volunteer from Singapore’s Ministry of Communication prepares to collect feedback from members of the public on the current novel coronavirus outbreak situation during lunch break at the Raffles Place financial business district in Singapore February 5, 2020. — AFP pic

SINGAPORE, Feb 9 — The Singapore Ministry of Health (MOH) today confirmed three more positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in the republic, bringing the total to 43.

In its latest update, MOH said four more confirmed cases have been discharged from hospital today, thus, in all, six have fully recovered.

According to the ministry, one of the new positive cases involved a 39-year-old male Bangladesh national who is a Singapore Work Pass holder and has no recent travel history to China.

He is warded in an isolation room at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID), it said.

Prior to hospital admission, MOH said, he had visited department store Mustafa Centre and stayed at The Leo dormitory at 25 Kaki Bukit Road.

The other two new cases involved Singapore citizens with no recent travel history to China but one was in Malaysia on January 26.

Updating on the condition of confirmed cases, MOH said of the remaining 37 who are still in hospital, most are in stable condition or improving.

However, six are in critical condition in the intensive care unit, it said. — Bernama