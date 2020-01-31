Worker dies after falling through ceiling at Tampines Mall in Singapore

A worker died after falling through a false ceiling at Tampines Mall. — Google Maps screenshot

SINGAPORE, Jan 31 — A worker has died after falling through a false ceiling at Tampines Mall last Saturday.

The worker, a 26-year-old Indian national, was cleaning a walkway above the mall’s atrium ceiling on level four at around 1.22am when he fell through the false ceiling to level three.

The police said the man was conscious when brought to Changi General Hospital but eventually succumbed to his injuries.

According to a Ministry of Manpower (MOM) spokesperson, the worker was employed by Cleaning Express Pte Ltd. Tampines Mall is run by CapitaLand Retail Management.

MOM has ordered all cleaning works above the mall’s atrium ceiling to be stopped, the spokesperson added. Both MOM and the police are investigating.

Before this latest incident, MOM said in a Facebook post earlier this year that three people had died in fatal workplace accidents since the start of 2020.

“This does not augur well for workplace safety and health,” the Ministry said.

A Tampines Mall spokesperson said the mall is extending assistance to the worker’s family and cooperating with the authorities in their investigation.

“Workplace safety is of utmost importance to us and we require all vendors to use appropriate equipment and follow safety procedures,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

TODAY has reached out to Cleaning Express for comment. — TODAY