People wearing protective masks stand outside the main entrance of the Forbidden City where a notice is seen saying that the place is closed to visitors for the safety concern following the outbreak of a new coronavirus, in Beijing, China January 25, 2020

BEIJING, Jan 27 — Beijing authorities today reported the Chinese capital’s first death from a new deadly virus that has rapidly spread across the country, killing more than 80 people and causing global alarm.

The victim was a 50-year-old man who had visited the central city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, on January 8 and developed a fever after returning to Beijing seven days later, the city’s health commission said. He died today of respiratory failure. — AFP