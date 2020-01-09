Singapore opposition party makes first legal challenge to fake news law

Secretary-General of the opposition Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) Chee Soon Juan addresses the audience during a lunchtime rally at the central business district in Singapore September 7, 2015. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Jan 9 — A Singapore opposition party has asked a court to overturn government orders to attach correction notices to its online posts, the first legal challenge to a controversial fake news law that came into effect three months ago.

The action comes after the manpower ministry this week rejected the Singapore Democratic Party's (SDP) request to cancel the notices on an article on its website and related Facebook posts that discussed white-collar jobs in the city-state.

The case will be heard on January 16, the SDP, which has no current representation in parliament, said in a statement late yesterday. — Reuters