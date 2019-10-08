Singapore man jailed for posting ex-girlfriend’s nude photos on Tumblr

The 26-year-old Singapore freelance deliveryman posted three photos of the victim’s breasts on his publicly accessible Tumblr page along with the caption: 'Want to know her, DM (direct message).' — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Oct 8 — She broke up with him as he was two-timing her, but he later told her that she was the cause of an argument between himself and his other girlfriend.

When she said she could not help him to resolve it, he threatened to upload her nude photographs on micro-blogging platform Tumblr and said: “Good luck with your dignity” and “I’m destroying you again”.

Even though she begged him not to do so, he went ahead to post nude photos of her.

Yesterday, the 26-year-old man — who cannot be named to protect his victim’s identity — was sentenced to 10 weeks’ jail for his actions.

The freelance deliveryman pleaded guilty to one count of criminal intimidation and another count of transmitting obscene photos, with one other charge of possessing 10 obscene films taken into consideration for sentencing.

The court heard that the man and his victim began dating after meeting online around June 2017.

When they had sex, he would take nude photos and videos of her with her consent and knowledge.

She also sent him photos of her breasts upon his request.

However, she broke up with him early last year after learning that he had another girlfriend.

Things escalated in November when he sent her a WhatsApp message, telling her about the dispute.

She apologised and told him there was nothing she could do to resolve it, but he grew agitated and threatened to upload her nude photos on Tumblr.

She repeatedly begged him not to do it and to delete the photos, but he ignored her requests.

Later that same day, he posted three photos of the victim’s breasts on his publicly accessible Tumblr page along with the caption: “Want to know her, DM (direct message).”

She lodged a police report at Kaki Bukit Neighbourhood Police Post after discovering what he had done.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Marissa Chok sought the sentence imposed, noting that “such cases of revenge porn are becoming increasingly prevalent.”

She also told the court that he previously served time in jail in 2016 and 2017 for unrelated offences, including theft and being armed with a dangerous or offensive instrument.

The accused said in mitigation that he regretted his actions.

District Judge Teo Guan Kee also ordered his mobile phone, which contained the 10 obscene films, be disposed of.

For criminal intimidation, he could have been jailed for up to two years, or fined, or both.

For transmitting obscene photos by electronic means, he could have been jailed for up to three months, or fined, or both. — TODAY