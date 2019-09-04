Singaporeans who visit N. Korea on holiday tours are at risk of ‘inadvertently violating’ UN sanctions, authorities warn

Singapore tour operator Iwannatravel's six-day tour takes travellers to iconic sites in Pyongyang which includes the Panmunjom DMZ Village, the mausoleum for the late North Korean leader Kim Il Sung and a war museum. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Sept 4 — Singaporeans who visit North Korea have to be aware of the risks of “inadvertently violating” relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) sanctions and Singapore’s corresponding laws, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said.

Its statement yesterday came after tour packages to North Korea offered by Singapore-based tour operators came to light. TODAY has asked MFA more questions on what some of the possible violations by these operators were.

Since 2006, the United Nations has been tightening sanctions on North Korea in an effort to halt the country’s nuclear programme. Singapore has also had to suspend trade with North Korea.

Just last month, the Government confirmed that it was investigating the alleged export of Pokka products to North Korea.

MFA added that the situation in North Korea remains “unpredictable” and that Singaporeans who travel there will not be able to seek diplomatic representation there as MFA has none in North Korea.

This “constraints our ability to extend consular assistance to Singaporeans who travel there”, it said.

Those in need of advice or urgent consular assistance may contact its duty office at 6379-8800 and 6379-8855, or e-mail [email protected].

TODAY found three operators offering tours to North Korea.

Tour operator Iwannatravel said that it has halted all tours to North Korea to avoid any potential violation of UNSC sanctions.

It added that since it started working with North Korean operators to offer tours three years ago, the takeup rate has been low with only two to three people signing up yearly.

Its six-day tour takes travellers to iconic sites in Pyongyang which includes the Panmunjom DMZ Village, the mausoleum for the late North Korean leader Kim Il Sung and a war museum.

“We will only resume (tours) after related sanctions are lifted and the situation improves,” its spokesperson said.

The operator has also previously stated a disclaimer on its website saying it will not be responsible for liabilities that are beyond its control, including acts of terrorism, civil unrest, natural calamities, labour strikes and thefts.

Chan Brothers and Universal Traveller, which also organise tours to North Korea, have not responded to TODAY’s queries. — TODAY