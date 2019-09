Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong is likely to call an election soon. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Sept 4 — Singapore’s prime minister, Lee Hsien Loong, has formed a panel to review electoral boundaries, his office said in a statement on Wednesday, signalling an imminent general election.

Singapore, which has been ruled by Lee’s People’s Action Party since independence more than half a century ago, must hold elections by early 2021.

The formation of the electoral boundary review panel is seen as a precursor to national elections. — Reuters