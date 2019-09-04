Singapore national serviceman pleads guilty to raping cousin, 16, while out on bail for raping ex-girlfriend

The court heard that the full-time national serviceman admitted to raping his cousin while he was on bail after being charged with raping his ex-girlfriend. — TODAY file pic

SINGAPORE, Sept 4 — In 2015, he raped his ex-girlfriend in his bedroom when they were both just 17 years old, telling her he wanted her to have his baby.

After he was arrested and released on bail, he set his sights on his cousin, then aged 16. She repeatedly reminded him that they were relatives and that she had a boyfriend, but he proved too strong for her to push away.

Yesterday, the now 20-year-old full-time national serviceman (NSF) pleaded guilty to two counts of rape and one unrelated charge of affray, concerning a fight along Geylang Road in June this year.

He and his victims cannot be named due to a court order to protect their identities.

District Judge Eddy Tham called for a report to assess if he is suitable for reformative training — a regimented rehabilitation programme for offenders under the age of 21 who commit relatively serious crimes.

He is expected to be sentenced on Sept 10, where seven other charges — including mischief and causing hurt — will be taken into consideration for sentencing.

Told friends she was ‘arrogant’

The court heard that the first rape happened on November 15, 2015.

The NSF dated the girl while they were both in Secondary 3 and 4, and had consensual sex multiple times during that period. Both have since been dealt with separately for underage sex.

The couple broke up in February 2015 as they often quarrelled, but still had sex twice after that. On the day of the rape, the girl drank a glass of beer with her friends at a coffee shop in Tampines. She then got into an argument with the NSF, before she accepted his offer to take her home on his electric bicycle.

They went to his place nearby to retrieve the bicycle. His father, grandmother and sister were having dinner in the living room. He asked the girl to wait in his bedroom, then joined her and closed the door behind them.

They began smoking and talking before he suddenly touched her private parts. She told him to stop, but he proceeded to rape her.

She struggled and tried to push him away, pleading for him to stop, but he continued assaulting her. This went on even after she fell from the bed and bit him on his neck.

Afterwards, when she told him she wanted to go home, he ordered her to kneel in front of him for five minutes first. They then got into a scuffle, leading to her screaming and getting a bruise on her head.

His father opened the door with a spare key and asked what had happened, but they did not answer.

Later, when his friends came over, she told them that he had raped her. He told them she was arrogant and said loudly that he had raped her.

Feeling sad and disgusted about what had happened, the girl, accompanied by her mother, made a police report a few hours later.

‘You very cute’

About a year later, on November 13, 2016, he raped his cousin in his family’s second flat, located in Buangkok.

He was 18 years old at the time and waiting to enlist in National Service, while she was 16 years old. They had known each other since she was a child, but hardly met.

The two chatted about their sexual experiences on WhatsApp after she posted on Snapchat that she had a boyfriend.

She went over to his flat and she realised then that no one else was home. After some time, they went into the master bedroom when he said that he was afraid they would bother his neighbours if they continued talking in the living room.

While lying on the bed, he pinched her cheeks and told her: “You very cute.”

He then pinned her down and asked her to choose between oral sex or penetrative sex. She replied that she did not want anything and he raped her.

He held her back when she wanted to leave afterwards, saying he was being investigated for raping his ex-girlfriend. He also made her delete all their text messages.

She started crying and promised not to report him to the police because she was anxious to leave. Nevertheless, she made a police report the next day. — TODAY