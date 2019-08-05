Major shootings in the US

An ambulance leaves the concert venue after a mass shooting at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada October 1, 2017. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Aug 5 — Two mass shootings within 13 hours of each other left 20 people dead in Texas and killed nine people in Ohio, carnage that shocked a country that has become grimly accustomed to mass shootings and heightened concerns about domestic terrorism.

Below are some of the bloodiest and most notable US mass shootings in recent decades, ranked by death toll. This is not a complete list of all major US mass shootings.