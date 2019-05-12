Voyeur in Singapore arrested after allegedly filming female NUS student in bathroom

The latest voyeurism incident allegedly happened at the National University of Singapore's Raffles Hall. — Screengrab from Google Maps via TODAY

SINGAPORE, May 12 — A man was arrested yesterday by the police after he allegedly filmed a female student in a bathroom at a National University of Singapore (NUS) hostel.

In an internal circular sent to NUS students which TODAY has seen, the university's campus security office said it was alerted to the incident at NUS' Raffles Hall yesterday morning.

“The matter has been reported to the police and we are assisting in their investigation,” said the email, which added that the university is providing the victim with “dedicated support and assistance.”

The incident happened about a week after NUS announced a slew of measures to boost security on its campus, in the aftermath of undergraduate Monica Baey taking to Instagram last month to publicise a peeping tom incident involving her, calling for “real change” in how the university and authorities deal with acts that violate women.

Baey's posts — and the larger issue of Singapore universities' handling of sexual misconduct cases — dominated headlines and received an airing in Parliament. Despite these, peeping tom cases continued at the Nanyang Technological University.

In its circular yesterday, the NUS campus security office reiterated that since last month, the university has been "enhancing security on our campuses through the introduction of enhanced closed-circuit television coverage (CCTV), secure shower cubicles, restroom locks and increased patrols by campus security officers."

All these measures are being implemented at Raffles Hall, including the secure shower cubicles which will be installed in the coming weeks, the circular said. It added that one of the newly installed CCTV cameras at the hall had enabled the campus security office to “capture footage of the male suspect, who has been apprehended by the police for further investigation.”

It also urged all students and staff to “remain vigilant, and to immediately report any suspicious activity.” — TODAY