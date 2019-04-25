Elevator collapses, killing 11 at China work site

BEIJING, April 25 — An elevator collapsed at a construction site in northern China today, killing 11 workers, state media said.

Two others were also seriously injured in the accident in Hengshui city, Hebei province, local authorities said on their official Weibo account.

The accident occurred on a site where a residential project is under construction.

The municipal authorities added that the injured were being treated in hospital and that an investigation into the cause of the accident is underway, but provided no further details.

The official Xinhua news agency said an elevator had collapsed.

Deadly industrial accidents are common in China, where safety regulations are often poorly enforced.

Last month a massive chemical blast killed 78 people and left hundreds injured in an industrial park in eastern China. — AFP