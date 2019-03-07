Singapore cancels black metal band Watain’s gig after security concerns

The IMDA said it cancelled black metal band Watain’s gig March 7, 2019, following security concerns recently raised by the Ministry of Home Affairs. — Watain/Facebook pic via TODAY

SINGAPORE, March 7 — The authorities have pulled the plug on a gig by Swedish black metal band Watain, hours before it is supposed to perform here, citing concerns over the band’s history of denigrating religions and promoting violence.

The Info-comm Media Development Authority (IMDA) had earlier allowed the gig, which was supposed to be held at Ebenex Live Space in Paya Lebar today, with a rating of “Restricted 18 (R18)”.

Given the band’s history, IMDA said in a press statement today that it had imposed further “stringent requirements”, including the removal of songs which are religiously offensive, that the band cannot make references to religion or use religious symbols, and that “no ritualistic acts are performed on stage”.

But the IMDA said it decided to cancel the gig, following security concerns recently raised by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

“MHA has today provided its assessment that the performance should not proceed,” the statement said.

“MHA has expressed serious concerns about the concert, given the band’s history of denigrating religions and promoting violence, which has potential to cause enmity and disrupt Singapore’s social harmony.

“Watain is known for its Satanist views and some of their previous controversial performances involved animal carcasses and throwing pig’s blood on its audience.

“The band also espouses anti-Christian views and advocates Satanism through their songs, and endorses violence.

“MHA has therefore asked IMDA to consider cancelling the concert for reasons of public order, and IMDA has agreed.” — TODAY