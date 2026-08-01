AUGUST 1 — Every election eventually comes to an end. Campaigns cease, banners are removed, victory speeches conclude, and defeated candidates return home.

Yet democracy does not end when the ballots are counted. In many ways, it only begins.

The true test of democracy is not whether elections are conducted peacefully, but whether those who lose are prepared to accept the verdict of the people with dignity, while those who win exercise power with humility.

That is the democratic maturity Malaysia must continue to cultivate as the Negeri Sembilan election passes into history.

Regardless of which coalition forms the state government, Malaysia cannot afford to remain trapped in perpetual election mode.

The nation faces challenges that no single political party can resolve alone: slower global economic growth, technological disruption driven by artificial intelligence, climate-related disasters, rising living costs, fiscal pressures, geopolitical rivalry between major powers, and the continuing need to strengthen national unity.

These issues demand governance rather than endless political combat.

One of the greatest strengths of mature democracies is the peaceful transfer of power.

Incumbents understand that public office is held in trust, not owned. Governments are elected to serve, not to rule indefinitely.

Voters cast their ballots during the Negeri Sembilan state election on August 1, 2026, which the author says is a reminder that democracy depends not only on the right to choose, but also on the willingness of political leaders to accept the people’s verdict with dignity. — Bernama pic

When voters decide otherwise, responsible leaders concede defeat without bitterness or attempts to delegitimise the electoral process.

Equally, victorious governments should avoid triumphalism. Winning an election is not a licence to humiliate political opponents. Today’s winners may become tomorrow’s opposition.

Democracy functions because every participant accepts that political fortunes rise and fall.

Malaysia’s democratic journey has already demonstrated encouraging signs of this principle.

Governments have changed peacefully through elections and parliamentary processes.

Coalition politics has become the norm rather than the exception. These developments reflect a political system that, despite its imperfections, remains capable of adaptation.

That adaptability must now mature into a stronger democratic culture.

Political parties should compete vigorously over ideas, policies, and competence – not over race, religion, or fear.

Elections should determine who governs, not who belongs. Democratic legitimacy derives from the consent of citizens across every community that calls Malaysia home.

The electorate, too, carries responsibility. Citizens should hold governments accountable without assuming every electoral defeat constitutes a national catastrophe.

Likewise, supporters of victorious parties should remember that nearly half the electorate may have voted differently. Democracy requires both conviction and restraint.

Negeri Sembilan should therefore be viewed neither as the end of Malaysia’s political story nor as the beginning of permanent political realignment.

It is one chapter in an ongoing democratic narrative. Other elections will follow. Governments will change. New leaders will emerge. Such cycles are normal in every healthy democracy.

What matters is that constitutional institutions remain respected, the rule of law remains supreme, and political competition never undermines national cohesion.

Malaysia has often demonstrated remarkable resilience during periods of political uncertainty.

That resilience stems from institutions that continue functioning, public servants who continue serving regardless of political change, and citizens who ultimately value peace over instability.

This spirit deserves strengthening.

The measure of democratic success is not whether one’s preferred party always wins. Rather, it is whether every political actor accepts that electoral defeat is temporary while the nation itself is permanent.

Politics should never become so polarised that opponents are treated as enemies. Vigorous disagreement is essential in democracy; permanent hostility is not.

As Negeri Sembilan recedes into history, Malaysians should remember a simple but profound truth: governments come and go, but the Republic’s constitutional order, its monarchy, its Parliament, its judiciary, and above all its people, endure.

The willingness of incumbents to concede defeat without malice and of victors to govern without vengeance remains among the highest expressions of democratic civilisation.

Malaysia has travelled far since independence. Its democratic future will depend not merely on winning elections, but on learning how to lose them with grace and govern thereafter with wisdom.

That is the democracy Malaysians deserve.

* Phar Kim Beng is professor of Asean Studies, and director at the Institute of International and Asean Studies, International Islamic University Malaysia.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.