APRIL 12 — Have you ever assumed that having private health insurance means you are financially protected when illness strikes?

For many Malaysians, private health insurance (PHI) is seen as a safety net. It promises faster access to treatment, more comfortable facilities, and protection against rising medical costs. It offers reassurance, particularly in a system where public hospitals are often crowded and waiting times can be long.

Yet when patients actually need care, that sense of security does not always hold. Increasingly, evidence suggests that while PHI improves access to healthcare, it does not necessarily shield individuals from financial strain.

Malaysia’s healthcare system operates within a delicate balance. Public hospitals provide highly subsidised care but face persistent congestion, while private hospitals offer speed and convenience at a significantly higher cost. This trade-off between access, quality, and cost often leads individuals to turn to PHI as a bridge between the two systems.

Over time, policy measures such as tax relief for insurance purchases and the option to use EPF savings have expanded PHI coverage, transforming it from a niche product into a significant component of healthcare financing.

However, wider coverage has not eliminated financial risk. Patients with serious or chronic conditions often discover that their insurance does not cover as much as they had expected. The gap between perception and reality becomes most apparent during prolonged illness, when repeated treatments, medications, and follow-up care begin to accumulate.

Private health insurance should therefore be understood as one component of a broader approach to financial protection, rather than a complete solution. — Freepik pic

What initially appears to be comprehensive coverage may, in practice, leave patients responsible for substantial out-of-pocket expenses.

This disconnect arises for several reasons. Insurance policies vary widely in their coverage limits, and not all are designed to support long-term or complex conditions. Certain treatments, medications, or technologies may fall outside policy provisions, especially as medical advancements outpace existing coverage frameworks.

Even when hospitalisation is covered, additional costs such as co-payments, deductibles, transportation, and caregiving can quietly accumulate. These are rarely considered at the point of purchase, when decisions are often guided more by the affordability of monthly premiums than by the adequacy of long-term protection.

Another growing concern lies in the sustainability of premiums themselves. While rising medical costs are frequently cited as the main driver, structural dynamics within insurance pools may also contribute.

In some cases, younger and healthier individuals are drawn into newer, lower-cost plans, while older or higher-risk policyholders remain in existing pools with increasing claims. Over time, this can lead to sharp premium increases for those most dependent on their coverage, forcing difficult decisions between paying higher costs, reducing benefits, or discontinuing insurance altogether.

Understanding what PHI can and cannot do is therefore essential. In Malaysia, PHI plays both a supplementary role — allowing individuals to bypass delays in the public sector — and an increasingly complementary role, covering treatments or devices not readily available in public facilities.

Employer-sponsored plans add another layer of support, but they are often tied to employment and may not provide continuity during career transitions or retirement. More recent initiatives to expand access through basic medical and health insurance or takaful products are a step in the right direction, but these entry-level plans often involve trade-offs such as lower coverage limits or higher cost-sharing.

Despite the importance of these decisions, health insurance literacy among Malaysians remains limited. Many policyholders are unaware of the specifics of their coverage until they need to make a claim.

Questions about coverage limits for major procedures, exclusions for certain conditions, long-term affordability of premiums, or the role of additional protection such as critical illness insurance are often considered too late. As a result, financial vulnerability emerges not from a lack of insurance, but from a mismatch between expectations and reality.

Private health insurance should therefore be understood as one component of a broader approach to financial protection, rather than a complete solution. While it can significantly improve access to timely care, it does not eliminate the financial risks associated with illness.

Personal savings, informed decision-making, and a clear understanding of policy details remain equally important in navigating an increasingly complex healthcare landscape.

The assumption that being insured automatically means being protected is a comforting one. But in practice, the more important question may not be whether you have private health insurance, but whether your coverage is truly sufficient when it matters most.

*Nur Balqis Zahirah Ali and Rumana Akhter Saifi are from the Department of Social and Preventive Medicine, Faculty of Medicine, Universiti Malaya. Ng Rui Jie is from the National Health Financing Unit, Ministry of Health Malaysia.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.