KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — The Education Ministry (KPM) will temporarily relocate pupils of SK Balaban Jaya in Beluran, Sabah, following safety concerns linked to infrastructure damage caused by soil and slope movement.

In a statement yesterday, the ministry said it is concerned over issues involving access to education and safety at the school, adding that the damage has rendered parts of the school unsafe for use.

It said several engagement sessions have been held by the Sabah Education Department with stakeholders, including parents and local communities, to find a resolution.

As an immediate measure, KPM said pupils will be temporarily transferred to SK Pekan Beluran, with transportation provided to ensure students can attend school without disruption or burdening parents.

It added that upgrading works at SK Sungai Nangka will also be carried out urgently to accommodate student dispersion while awaiting the construction of a new SK Balaban Jaya school.

“KPM is fully responsible for ensuring the educational needs of all affected pupils at SK Balaban Jaya are safeguarded, while at the same time prioritising the safety and well-being of the entire school community,” the ministry said.

The ministry reiterated that it will ensure both education continuity and safety aspects are addressed comprehensively.

Yesterday, Likas assemblyman Tham Yun Fook called on both the state and federal Education Ministries to urgently address conditions at SK Balaban Jaya here, where he said students are reportedly attending classes in temporary and unsuitable learning spaces.

He said the situation arose after parts of the school infrastructure remained incomplete, forcing lessons to be conducted in makeshift facilities such as wall-less tents and corridors of a mosque.

Tham said he had received complaints from parents expressing concern that the arrangements were affecting pupils’ comfort and learning environment.